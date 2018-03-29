Church hosts "Jesus in Da Hood"

Heart to Heart International Ministries invites residents to laugh, cry, sing, dance and shout. The church will host "Jesus in Da Hood," a play depiciting the story of Jesus Christ from a comedic perspective.
Tickets will be sold at door or for advanced tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jesus-in-da-hood-stage-play-tickets-44484832331
Showtimes
Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Ticket Costs
$5.00 Students (with ID’s), $8.00 Regular Admission
Location
104 Behrman Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Sponsors
$250 donation
Vendor Tables: $30 per day, $75 all three days
Info Bags: $10 per day, $15 all three days