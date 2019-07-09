Trident Health Systems announced Tuesday it has named Lee Biggs the new chief medical officer (CMO) to oversee its staff of 400-plus physicians across four hospital facilities.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identification of an attempted robber, and deputies need the public’s help.
Berkeley County Council officially gained a new member on Monday. Phillip Obie II was sworn in to Council's District 3 seat, which represents …
After welcoming more than 69,000 babies into the world over the last 44 years, hospital hands at Trident Medical Center are preparing Monday t…
Four Dixie Softball state championships will soon be decided in Moncks Corner, with the action starting Saturday, July 13.
Berkeley High School’s boys basketball team will be coming off the best campaign in the program’s history when it takes to the hardwood for real in a few months.
Alvin native and 1995 Macedonia High School graduate Pierson Prioleau has started a new journey at college alma mater Virginia Tech.
To use some football lingo, Cross High School football coach and athletics director Shaun Wright believes he hit a downfield shot for an explosive touchdown with the hire of Willie Nearhood.
Although they don’t speak the same language, animals are excellent communicators. As pet owners, we just have to learn how to listen.
The Berkeley County School District will hold a teacher recruitment fair this month.
The BCSD voted on the new principal of Phillip Simmons Elementary School at their final meeting on June 25th.
The Berkeley County School Board approved its budget for the 2019-2020 school year on June 25, the final meeting of the school year.
Last month, students from Foxbank Elementary School dashed through a rainbow of colors, screaming in delight as their faces were painted with bright hues.
Trident Health Systems announced Tuesday it has named Lee Biggs the new chief medical officer (CMO) to oversee its staff of 400-plus physicians across four hospital facilities.
At the culmination of the 2018-2019 school term, the Berkeley Training High School Class of 1964, presented $2,000 in scholarships to students in four area high schools.
As Lowcountry residents, we’re all here for a reason, and most of us have done our best to make this our home. In fact it’s been that way for hundreds of years.
The Berkeley County School District will hold a teacher recruitment fair this month.
What comes to mind when you hear the word “incentives?” In the context of economic development that word has a pretty negative reputation.
As Lowcountry residents, we’re all here for a reason, and most of us have done our best to make this our home. In fact it’s been that way for hundreds of years.
A school in Colorado Springs, Colorado was shuttered.