With a gunslinger behind center and some seasoned players in the trenches, the Ashley Ridge Football team shows promise for the coming season.
“I feel really good about our team,” said Ashley Ridge coach Kenny Walker. “With Coach (Bobby) Marion on the staff we are doing a couple of tweaks to our offense, but nothing major or that the kids can’t pick up. The kids on both sides of the ball are taking coaching very well. Overall we are a pretty young team. We will put a lot of sophomores and juniors on the field, but I’ve seen improvements from the spring throughout the summer so if we continue to improve we should have some pretty high expectations.”
Senior Matt Duncan returns for his fourth season as the Swamp Foxes’ starting quarterback. The Temple University commit completed 150 passes last season for 2,390 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“I think Matt is one of the better quarterbacks in the state,” Walker said. “He’s a competitor at everything he does. He is accountable and we feel without Nick Cunningham here Matt will need to do more in the running game. He is stronger and faster so we think we can add some things to his plate.”
Protecting Duncan this season will be four linemen who are returning starters. Jaron Centers will line up at center. Guard Kamryn Petrick is a four-year starter who graded out at 75 percent last season and recorded 34 pancake blocks. Fellow seniors Lucas Richardson and Kade Ratliff also return up front.
Senior Josh Sharo is a returning starter who will play at running back, tight end and H-back. Owen Ratliff returns as the team’s backup quarterback and will also likely see action as a tight-end, H-back and slot receiver.
The rest of the Swamp Fox receivers are in their first year with the varsity.
“That is one positon where we have some inexperience, but they have shown improvement and I feel confident they will be able to do the job we ask them to do,” Walker said.
Junior Rashard Brown, who played JV last season, is an athlete who can stretch the field and senior Troy Grant brings good speed to the running back and slot receiver positions.
Junior Hampton Smith played some on the offensive line last year and is looking to play a bigger role this season.
Ashley Ridge only has a few returning starters on defense, but does have other lettermen back with some playing experience.
The defensive line will be anchored by senior tackle Anthony Jackson and junior end Kaden Dubois. Jackson is the leading tackler back having made 53 stops including two sacks last season. Dubois is the leading pass rusher returning. Javen Gardner is looking to play more on the end and Clayton Williams is looking to take more reps on the interior of the defensive line.
Two starters return to the Swamp Fox secondary, safety Latrell Jefferson-York and cornerback Jerren Strickland.
The team’s second level of defense will included several returning lettermen who had varying amounts of playing time last season. Delray Ford, TJ Wilson and Colby Harman will be expected to lead the group of inside linebackers. Khalil Whitaker and Connor Bish will provide leadership for the outside linebackers.
“We feel we are pretty fast on defense,” Walker said. “We have guys who can get to the ball. Our coaches on that side are all experienced and they have been stressing how important it is for everyone to fly to the ball and we are getting more hats to the football.”
Sophomore Will McCune and senior Austin Smith are competing for the kickoff spot and place kicking duties. Blaise Dampier returns at punter and Chase Peterson is the long snapper.
Overall the team seems to be in position to have a strong season.
“We are inexperienced in areas but I’m not that concerned because I think the guys we have in those spots can play,” Walker said. “They are being coached hard and doing what they are being asked to do so I feel good about it.”
During the offseason the Ashley Ridge coaches placed a lot of focus on continuing to improve physicality and building a stronger culture.
“We are trying to get our guys more dialed in,” Walker said. “We need to be disciplined and mentally mature. If we can improve in those areas I think football wise we can compete with a lot of teams.”
Walker is hoping the team’s lack of experience won’t be magnified come game time.
“Our challenge early on will be getting guys to settle in quickly on Friday nights,” he said. “It’s easy to get lost in the excitement and guys might try to do too much, but the way we interact with each other makes me believe we are on the right track. We have improvements to make but if everyone can just work on their own stuff and do their own job we will be ok.”