The Timberland Wolves wrestling team placed fifth out of 14 teams in Marion’s Swamp Fox Duals on Saturday.
The Wolves defeated Cross (60-21), Goose Creek (48-27) and Conway (41-24) and lost to North Myrtle Beach (40-39) and Westwood (45-36).
Austin Morris (120), Logan Kinard (132), Hunter Elswick (195) and Adrian Alcantara (220) won all of their matches for Timberland. Ethan Dawson (145) and Roman Wadford (160) finished 4-1. Chris Martin (138) was 3-1.
Cross splits matches
The Cross wrestling team split four matches in the first week of the season, beating Colleton Prep (54-12) and Stall (54-24). They recorded losses to Lakewood (48-36) and Berkeley (44-21).
On Dec. 4, the Trojans split with Stall and Berkeley. Cross’s Antwain Hoskins (145 and 152) won both of his matches along with Tyler Brown (182). Hoskins was 4-0 for the week, winning three matches by fall.
In Cross’s loss to the Stags, Berkeley got victories from Edgar Vasquez (106, 15-0), Omega White (132, 15-0), John Reece (138, fall), Gavin Canady (160, 15-0) and Luke Gadsden (170, fall).
Cane Bay wins May River event
Led by weight-class winners Asher Honea (106) and Logan Kira (120), the Cane Bay High School placed 11 wrestlers inside the top four to win the team title in the May River Invitational Dec. 6-7.
Delshaun Peace-Robinson (120), Jalyn McKeen (145) and Taylor Rivera (220) were runner-ups for the Cobras.
Cane Bay finished with 181 points to edge runner-up Dreher (168.5) and Clover (156.5). Beaufort (140) and South Effingham (134) rounded out the top five in the 15-team event.
More teams were Wando (131), May River (129), Hilton Head (80), James Island (73), Battery Creek (63), Philip Simmons (54), Colleton County (42), Bluffton (33), Lakewood (24) and Colleton Prep (10).
The Cobras host the 17-team Cane Bay Duals on Saturday, Dec. 14 after hosting Summerville (Dec. 9) and Fort Dorchester (Dec. 11).