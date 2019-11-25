The Timberland Wolves football team ended the regular season in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday at Barnwell High School.
The Warhorses took control in the first half and eliminated Timberland from the postseason for the second straight year, 49-19. Barnwell advanced to the Lower State final to tangle with Oceanside Collegiate.
The Wolves have been to the third round four straight years.
They finished with an 8-3 overall record and won the region for the 14th time in 15 seasons with a 3-1 record. Timberland coach Art Craig has 16 region crowns overall.
It was the final season for double-digit seniors for the Wolves, including quarterback James Alston and their top five rushers.
Two of their top three receivers are also graduating.
The top receiver coming back will be Eldon Samuel-Wells.
On defense, they lose several key players but bring back one of the leading tacklers in linebacker Omari Jenkins and also Sam Moultrie, Jamaal McKinney, Roman Wadford, Jaylan Jefferson and Chris Williams.
Carolina Forest 41 Goose Creek 14
Goose Creek High School’s football team was eliminated from the Class 5A playoffs with a 41-14 loss at Carolina Forest High School Friday.
The Gators (9-3) got two touchdown passes from quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu in the third-round loss.
Dutch Fork 48 Fort Dorchester 0
No. 1 Dutch Fork coasted past Fort Dorchester for a 48-0 win over the previously undefeated Patriots at John Bagwell Stadium Friday night.
Dutch Fork (12-0-1) advances to the 5A Lower State championship game against Carolina Forest next Friday night. Fort Dorchester finishes 11-1 and had under 100 yards against Dutch Fork.
Dutch Fork, the three-time defending state AAAAA champion, last suffered a loss in September, 2017 to Fort Dorchester.
Running back Jon Hall rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns while quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for 123 yards.