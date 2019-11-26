Charleston Southern will have a new baseball coach for the 2020 season.
On Tuesday, Buccaneers athletics director Jeff Barber announced Adam Ward will be stepping down from the program Dec. 31. A search for a new head coach will begin in the spring.
Associate head coach and recruiting coordinator George Schaefer will run the program in 2020.
Ward was pitching coach for four seasons and led the Buccaneers 2017-19 after Stuart Lake left for the University of South Carolina. He had the interim tag his first season.
The Bucs advanced to the Big South Tournament each of the last two seasons and won two postseason games last spring, their most tournament wins since 2000.
"I am very thankful for the opportunity to spend the past eight years of my life working at a place as special as Charleston Southern,” Ward said. “The relationships formed with all of the coaches and players that I have had the privilege of working with day to day are priceless. The future is bright for Charleston Southern baseball for many reasons, but especially because of the talented group of players and coaches in this program. I am looking forward to following their success this spring.”
Schaefer, a former CSU player from 2009-13, has been on staff since 2016.
The Bucs were 23-26 overall last season and went 11-16 in conference play to enter the tournament as the seventh seed. The win total was their highest since going 29-30 in 2011.
CSU was 19-35 overall and 10-17 in the conference in 2018 and 22-29 and 10-15 in 2017.