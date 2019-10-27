Cross High School’s football team wrapped up its regular season with a dominant defensive effort.
The Trojans recorded their first shutout since 2017 in a 20-0 victory over Scott's Branch on homecoming. The season has produced quite the about-face for Coach Shaun Wright’s team. They were 0-9 last year and didn’t make the playoffs.
“It was rewarding to see our kids finish the regular season like how we started, with a win,” Wright said. “It was homecoming. We were expecting a record turnout of people and that is what we got.”
Cross, which finished third in Region 5-A, improved to 5-4 and heads into a bye week before opening the Class A playoffs at home Nov. 8 against the winner of Friday’s Military Magnet-Charleston Math and Science game.
The Trojans’ second-round playoff game would be Nov. 15 at either Baptist Hill or St. John’s, who play for the Region 4 title Friday.
Scott’s Branch was coming off a bye after beating Bethune-Bowman 36-22. Wright was concerned but the Trojans controlled the line of scrimmage.
“My hats off to Denario Smalls, our defensive coordinator, and Quentin Felder, our defensive line coach,” Wright said. “They had a great gameplan and gave us our first shutout of the year. We have been getting better and better all season and we look forward to seeing how far we can take this young crowd.”
On the other side, the Trojans did more than enough to secure another region victory.
“They challenged us on the perimeter and dared us to throw the ball,” Wright said. “That allowed us to spread them out and created some running space. I thought Deondre Brown was very efficient in running our offense and it paved the way.”