The 2019 edition of the Cross Trojans football team is in rare company. Just how out of the ordinary is unknown exactly but you can take Trojans coach Shaun Wright’s word for it.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of a team going from no wins to the third round of the playoffs the next season,” Wright said. “I am really proud of the players on this team. It was their belief in themselves that was the key to our turnaround.”
The Trojans have plenty reasons to burst with optimism about the 2020 season. They will bring back many key players from a squad that just finished the season with a decisive loss to Lake View High School Friday in Dillon.
Cross ends the campaign with a 7-5 mark after going 0-9 in 2018. Trojans coaches told their team there was nothing to be ashamed of in the postgame huddle.
“Most of my staff has been here since the state championship (2012) so we understand each other,” Wright said. “Coaching these kids becomes a challenge every year, with so many obstacles being in their way. The task for us has been more nurturing than coaching. Being a kid today is much harder than when I played. Everything is about what happens now and not so much down the road. These players never quit even in a game in which we were totally overmatched from a weight room standpoint.”
The Wild Gators coasted into the state semifinal with a 50-8 victory over the visiting Trojans. Lake View simply had too much strength for Cross, a situation that could change in the offseason if the Trojans get after it in the weight room.
“The blessing is we got a chance to play against that level so we shouldn’t have to say a word this offseason,” Wright said. “This game reminded me of the 2011 game against Timberland where they taught my program how to act during the offseason. The key for us is to definitely increase our numbers and to continue to evolve our schemes on both sides of the ball.”
Against Lake View, freshman defensive back Jah’Tavious Gaines returned a kickoff for Cross’s lone touchdown and junior Tylik Green added the 2-point conversion.
The Trojans only lose six seniors heading into next season: QB Deondre Brown, FB/S Dorian Pinckney, RB/OLB Marion Footman, LB/K Dillon Benenhaley, RB/LB Deandre Pringle and DL/OL Travon Walters.
Brown threw for over 500 yards and rushed for more than 300 yards. Pinckney was the leading rusher with nearly 600 yards.
Green and junior Kaden White will return with nearly 600 yards on the ground combined.
Junior receiver Xavier Gattis led in catches with almost 30 grabs for over 300 yards and two scores.
On defense, Green, freshman Damion Haines and sophomore Ashton Howard were the top tacklers. Pinckney and Benenhaley weren’t far behind.