The inaugural Tint Farm Tip-off Showcase will entertain basketball fans at Hanahan and Goose Creek high schools for two days right out of the gate in the new year.
Each site will host three boys basketball games Jan. 3 and 4, offering hoops fiends an opportunity to hang out in the stands and take in five to six hours of the game they love.
“Who doesn’t love to visit Charleston on a sunny day,” HHS boys basketball coach Pieter Smits said. “I’m very excited about the possibility of what it can grow to be and what it already is. It’s a great chance to get some games against other teams from around the state you wouldn’t normally play.”
Smits originally came up with the idea to have six or eight teams at HHS but Goose Creek boys basketball coach Blake Hall came aboard and the group of teams swelled to a dozen. Smits is a Goose Creek graduate and was an assistant coach for the Gators.
“It feels good to be able to put on an event with the school I’m currently at alongside the school I went to and coached at,” Smits said. “It’s good to be able to build more Lowcountry pride in basketball. We’d like to be able to eventually build it into a bigger event.”
Out-of-area squads Airport, Brookland-Cayce, Carvers Bay, Chapin, Chapman and Whale Branch will join the two host teams, Bishop England, Cathedral, Cross, Pinewood and Timberland in the showcase.
“For most everybody, they’ll be going into their region play the following week so we felt like it was a great time to get in some good games before that starts to help get them ready,” Smits said. “We’re happy with who we have coming in. There are a lot of competitive teams in the showcase. We’ve got some coaches who have won state championships and been in important games. We’ve got some teams with rich traditions.”
For 2021, the plan is to expand to 16 teams and have four games at each site.
Tint Farm Tip-Off Showcase Schedule Jan. 3
Goose Creek Site
3 p.m., Chapin vs. Whale Branch
4:30 p.m., Chapman vs. Pinewood
6 p.m., Brookland-Cayce vs. Goose Creek
Hanahan Site
3 p.m., Carvers Bay vs. Cathedral
4:30 p.m., Airport vs. Timberland
6 p.m., Cross vs. Hanahan
Jan. 4
Goose Creek Site
1 p.m., Bishop England vs. Carvers Bay
2:30 p.m., Pinewood vs. Cross
4 p.m., Goose Creek vs. Airport
Hanahan Site
1 p.m., Cathedral vs. Chapin
2:30 p.m., Timberland vs. Chapman
4 p.m., Hanahan vs. Brookland-Cayce