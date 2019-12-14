The finish was both frenetic and fantastic. It was also equal parts controversial.
Junior Kyla Rembert banked in a 3-pointer from just right of straightaway as the horn sounded to lift Timberland High School’s girls basketball team to a stunning, 30-29 victory at Hanahan High School Friday.
Rembert’s bucket, the last three points of her game-high 16, capped a frantic sequence as the Lady Wolves (1-5) picked up their first win of the season. But should it have counted?
In Independent video, the ball appears to still be in Rembert’s hand as the clock in the background hits zeroes. It’s extremely close and certainly a difficult call to make in real time.
“To be honest, I really didn’t know if it was going to count,” THS coach Allen Gethers said. “The ball left her hand and the buzzer sounded at the same time. When it banked in and the referee on the other side put his hand up, all I could do was just jump up and start screaming.”
Hanahan remained winless with the tough loss.
Timberland overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to prevail. Zion Prioleau was the second leading scorer with six points. Rembert led with seven rebounds and five steals and also made seven of eight free throws.
“One thing I saw tonight that I haven’t seen in all of the games we’ve played was we never gave up,” Gethers said. “We kept battling. That’s what we’ve been preaching, to just keep fighting and believing. I’m so happy for the kids.”
The Lady Wolves host Manning on Monday, Dec. 15 (after press time) and travel to Berkeley on Tuesday, Dec. 16 before going to Cross on Friday, Dec. 20.
Hanahan travels to Military Magnet Dec. 18, still searching for a victory celebration of its own.
The Lady Hawks were close against Timberland.
Rembert tied the game, 27-27, on a pair of free throws with 26.7 seconds remaining and Hanahan immediately answered when Kamryn Brown made a layup with 18.6 seconds left to give the Lady Hawks a 29-27 advantage and set the stage for the theatrics.
Timberland pushed it up the floor and Rembert misfired from the lane with 12 seconds left. The Lady Wolves maintained possession on a long rebound and Taylor Gadson drove toward the lane from the corner. Hanahan knocked it away and came up with an apparent game-clinching steal as the clock ticked under three seconds left.
Instead, Rembert snagged a soft pass up the floor and heaved it toward the basket. The bank was open and the Lady Wolves cashed in.
Gethers believes the confidence booster will help moving forward.
“We’re still a long way away from where we want to go,” Gethers said, “but I’m extremely happy for the girls.”