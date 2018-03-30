Timberland High School volleyball coach Andrea Fox believes senior Anna Lauren Godbee has the makeup to excel at the next level. That seems to be Godbee’s default setting.
Godbee, a three-time letter winner on the volleyball court for the Lady Wolves as an outside hitter and setter, recently inked a letter of intent to play in college at Johnson & Wales in Charlotte.
While competing athletically for THS, Godbee is a standout student at Berkeley Middle College and will have some college credits upon entry at JWU.
“She is an extremely special person,” Fox said. “I am so glad I had the opportunity to coach her the past two seasons. Her hard work and leadership abilities are traits that will allow her to be successful in anything she decides to do. I, and the staff at Timberland, wish her the best of luck in the future.”
Godbee was the team’s most valuable player as a junior and team captain as a senior. Twice she was chosen an all-region player.