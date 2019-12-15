Summerville High School captured the annual Cane Bay Duals title with a 39-30 victory over rival Fort Dorchester High School on Saturday at CBHS.

The Green Wave finished 5-0 to improve to 12-0 on the season.

The highest finishing Berkeley County squad in the 17-team event was Cane Bay (3-2) in sixth place, followed by Stratford (3-2) and Berkeley (2-3) in seventh and eighth place.

Team Placement

1st –Summerville (5-0)

2nd - Fort Dorchester

3rd - May River

4th – Wando

5th - Hartsville

6th - Cane Bay

7th - Stratford

8th - Berkeley

9th- Chester

10th -Battery Creek/Hanahan tie

12th -North Charleston

13th -Goose Creek

14th - James Island

15th -Cross

16th - Colleton County

17th -Philip Simmons

Match Scores-Pool Play

Cane Bay 69, Hanahan 12

Wando 76, Cross 6

Wando 58, Hanahan 24

Battery Creek 42, Cross 24

Cane Bay 60, Battery Creek 17

Hanahan 42, Cross 36

Wando 58, Cane Bay 18

Hanahan 44, Battery Creek 36

Summerville 69, North Charleston 12

Hartsville 72, Philip Simmons 12

Summerville 84, Philip Simmons 0

Hartsville 51, North Charleston 28

North Charleston 42, Philip Simmons 36

Summerville 57, Hartsville 21

Fort Dorchester 75, Berkeley 6

Goose Creek 48, Colleton County 18

Fort Dorchester 78, Colleton County 6

Berkeley 36, Goose Creek 24

Berkeley 60, Colleton County 12

Fort Dorchester 72, Goose Creek 9

Stratford 53, James Island 16

May River 46, Chester 28

May River 66, James Island 11

Stratford 36, Chester 33

Chester 48, James Island 31

May River 63, Stratford 18

Championship Bracket

Summerville 49, Wando 28

Fort Dorchester 55, May River 21

May River 43, Wando 33, third-place match

Summerville 39, Fort Dorchester 30, Championship

Other Bracket Matches

Cane Bay 59, Berkeley 17

Hartsville 54, Stratford 30

Stratford 45, Berkeley 27

Hartsville 51, Cane Bay 28

Battery Creek 42, North Charleston 41

Chester 66, Goose Creek 18

North Charleston 44, Goose Creek 24

Chester 66, Battery Creek 18

Cross 39, Colleton County 30

James Island 36, Philip Simmons 33

Colleton County 42, Philip Simmons 36

James Island 57, Cross 18