Summerville High School captured the annual Cane Bay Duals title with a 39-30 victory over rival Fort Dorchester High School on Saturday at CBHS.
The Green Wave finished 5-0 to improve to 12-0 on the season.
The highest finishing Berkeley County squad in the 17-team event was Cane Bay (3-2) in sixth place, followed by Stratford (3-2) and Berkeley (2-3) in seventh and eighth place.
Team Placement
1st –Summerville (5-0)
2nd - Fort Dorchester
3rd - May River
4th – Wando
5th - Hartsville
6th - Cane Bay
7th - Stratford
8th - Berkeley
9th- Chester
10th -Battery Creek/Hanahan tie
12th -North Charleston
13th -Goose Creek
14th - James Island
15th -Cross
16th - Colleton County
17th -Philip Simmons
Match Scores-Pool Play
Cane Bay 69, Hanahan 12
Wando 76, Cross 6
Wando 58, Hanahan 24
Battery Creek 42, Cross 24
Cane Bay 60, Battery Creek 17
Hanahan 42, Cross 36
Wando 58, Cane Bay 18
Hanahan 44, Battery Creek 36
Summerville 69, North Charleston 12
Hartsville 72, Philip Simmons 12
Summerville 84, Philip Simmons 0
Hartsville 51, North Charleston 28
North Charleston 42, Philip Simmons 36
Summerville 57, Hartsville 21
Fort Dorchester 75, Berkeley 6
Goose Creek 48, Colleton County 18
Fort Dorchester 78, Colleton County 6
Berkeley 36, Goose Creek 24
Berkeley 60, Colleton County 12
Fort Dorchester 72, Goose Creek 9
Stratford 53, James Island 16
May River 46, Chester 28
May River 66, James Island 11
Stratford 36, Chester 33
Chester 48, James Island 31
May River 63, Stratford 18
Championship Bracket
Summerville 49, Wando 28
Fort Dorchester 55, May River 21
May River 43, Wando 33, third-place match
Summerville 39, Fort Dorchester 30, Championship
Other Bracket Matches
Cane Bay 59, Berkeley 17
Hartsville 54, Stratford 30
Stratford 45, Berkeley 27
Hartsville 51, Cane Bay 28
Battery Creek 42, North Charleston 41
Chester 66, Goose Creek 18
North Charleston 44, Goose Creek 24
Chester 66, Battery Creek 18
Cross 39, Colleton County 30
James Island 36, Philip Simmons 33
Colleton County 42, Philip Simmons 36
James Island 57, Cross 18