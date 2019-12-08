Stratford High School freshman point guard Yasmine Cook scored a game-high 21 points and contributed nine steals and five rebounds in a 54-30 victory over Timberland in St. Stephen on Saturday.
Freshman shooting guard Kaleyia Brown added 18 points and chipped in six assists and four steals for the Lady Knights (1-2).
Senior forward Claire Martin and freshman forward Taliya Griffin led Stratford in rebounding with six boards each. Senior wing Peyton Lee, senior forward Makenna Young and Cook added five boards apiece.
Kyla Rembert and Zion Prioleau led Timberland with 11 and 10 points respectively. Camryn Salters led the Lady Wolves with six rebounds while Rembert had five boards, three assists and three steals.
In the boys game, junior guard David Washington scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds while sophomore Caleb Pratt added eight points as the Knights won 49-37.
Senior forwards Darrion Jefferson and Telvon Coakley tracked down five rebounds each for the Knights.
Stratford and Timberland tangle again Dec. 11 in Goosee Creek.
Stratford hosts Ashley Ridge Dec. 13.