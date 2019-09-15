The South Carolina Stingrays will play a pair of preseason games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in early October as they prepare for another ECHL campaign.
The Rays and Swamp Rabbits take the ice at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston before moving to the Upstate on Oct. 5 for a 6 p.m. matchup inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The 27th season of Stingrays Hockey begins Oct. 12 in Orlando against the Solar Bears.
The Stingrays open their home slate with Pack the House Night at the North Charleston Coliseum vs. Orlando on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The first 5,000 fans at the 6 p.m. game will receive a 2019-20 schedule magnet. Every seat will be discounted to $15 for opening night.
The 2019-20 season will mark the first for new coach Steve Bergin, who became the franchise's ninth head coach in April. Bergin was an assistant for three seasons and replaces Spiros Anastas.
The Stingrays were 35-31-5-1 last season and finished in third place in the South Division standings. South Carolina lost to Orlando in five games in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.