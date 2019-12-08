The Florida Everblades tallied a pair of goals late in regulation to force overtime and edged the visiting South Carolina Stingrays 3-2 Saturday night in Hertz Arena.
The Stingrays (16-2-2-0) got goals from captain Andrew Cherniwchan and forward Dan DeSalvo. South Carolina netminder Logan Thompson stopped 41 shots.
Cherniwchan (10 goals, 11 assists) and DeSalvo have 21 points apiece to lead the Stingrays.
South Carolina hosts Orlando Dec. 10 (after press time) and goes to Norfolk Dec. 13 to battle the Admirals before returning home to the North Charleston Coliseum for a pair of its popular promotions.
The Stingrays host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. The first 2,000 fans receive a Stingrays ornament.
On Sunday, the Stingrays invite fans to skate with the Rays after the 3:05 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Icemen.