The South Carolina Stingrays have unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming hockey season.
In addition to all of the team’s special theme nights, all weekday home games inside the North Charleston Coliseum will feature a Stingrays Happy Hour which includes $2 beers from 6-8 p.m. and all Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m.
The Stingrays open the regular season on the road at the Jacksonville Icemen on Oct. 13.
Opening night inside the North Charleston Coliseum is Oct. 20. The Stingrays will celebrate the first championship in franchise history for their NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, with special events and opportunities to take a photo with the Stanley Cup.
South Carolina will wear a total of six specialty uniforms throughout the season on some of their most anticipated nights including Marvel Super Hero Night, Nickelodeon Night, Military Appreciation Night, Star Wars Night, Pink in the Rink Night and Nick Jr. Day.
Season tickets are on sale. For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.
The full list of 2018-19 promotions is below. Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 20 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Stingrays Opening Night: Fans will receive a team magnet and the Stanley Cup will be on display for fan photos during the game.
Sunday, Oct. 21 – 3:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to meet the Rays after the game.
Saturday, Nov. 17 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling Nailers
Marvel Super Hero Night: The Stingrays will wear specialty Black Panther jerseys. Fans will receive a Black Panther Stingrays banner and there will be an appearance by the Black Panther.
Saturday, Dec. 8 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Teddy Bear Toss and Santa hat giveaway.
Saturday, Dec. 15 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Nickelodeon Night: Stingrays will wear Double Dare jerseys and there will be different physical challenges for fans inspired by the classic show .
Friday, Dec. 28 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals
What You Didn’t Get For Christmas Night: Fans in attendance have the opportunity to win some of the most popular gifts from the holiday season.
Friday, Jan. 11 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Harry Potter Night: Fans will receive a pair of Stingrays wizard-themed socks. The Rays will divide into the four Hogwarts houses for a house cup contest where fans can win prizes from the celebrated book series.
Sunday, Jan. 13 – 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Kids Takeover Day with a youth jersey giveaway and an opportunity to skate with the Rays after the game.
Saturday, Jan. 19 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Pack The House and Military Appreciation Night featuring a $10 ticket special, The Stingrays will wear military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off immediately after the game.
Saturday, Feb. 16 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Pucks and Paws Night: Fans can bring their furry friend to the game. Also, annual wiener dog race during the first intermission.
Sunday, Feb. 17 – 3:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Daddy-Daughter Day featuring an appearance from your favorite princesses and a skate with the Rays after the game.
Saturday, Feb. 23 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Star Wars Night featuring character appearances, specialty jerseys and a light-up sword giveaway.
Tuesday, Feb. 26 – 10:30 a.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Education Day: All Lowcountry schools are invited to spend the morning with the Stingrays as they battle Greenville at 10:30 a.m. in a field trip atmosphere.
Saturday, Mar. 2 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Pink In The Rink Night benefitting Share Our Suzy of the Lowcountry and featuring specialty pink jerseys as well as a Parker Milner bobblehead giveaway.
Friday, Mar. 15 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals
The Stingrays celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their 2009 Kelly Cup winning team, featuring a collectible pennant giveaway.
Sunday, Mar. 17 – 3:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Mascot Mania Day and Cool Ray’s Birthday Party featuring a bobble magnet giveaway of Cool Ray.
Sunday, Mar. 31 – 3:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Nick Jr. Day with the Stingrays wearing specialty Paw Patrol jerseys and an appearance from the show’s characters. Skate with the Rays after the game.
Saturday, Apr. 6 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
A 2018-19 team photo giveaway.