Stags top Beaufort

The Stags remain undefeated in region softball play.
Berkeley started the second inning down 4-0, but bounced back late in Thursday’s match to beat Beaufort 10-5.
The big lift came in the top of the sixth when, down 5-4, Berkeley’s Haylee Wilkerson blasted a homer to score four runs. Wilkerson led with four RBI’s and went 3-5 at the plate. Kinsey Hutto and Brooklyn Stueness had two RBIs each.
Raelee Brabham pitched all seven innings for Berkeley. She ended the night with 13 strikeouts, allowing five runs on five hits. Brabham also accounted for a home run in the sixth inning.
Wilkerson accounted for three hits and Brabham and Stueness accounted two each.
Berkeley sits at 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference. They’ll compete in the Azalea Tournament April 2 – April 3.