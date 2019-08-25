The Berkeley High School football team eased into the regular season without its starting quarterback because of a foot injury.
As it turned out, it was just a Minor problem.
Stags backup quarterback Tre Minor threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns to power the Stags past visiting Stall High School 56-12 on Friday.
"I was really proud of him," BHS coach Randy Robinson said. "We were all curious to see how he would do his first time under the lights but he threw it well and calmed everybody down. That's what we needed offensively."
Solomon Butler caught a pair of touchdowns while Hakeem Meggett and Dairon Brown hauled in one score each.
The Stags travel to Ashley Ridge on Friday. The Foxes are also 1-0 after clipping Goose Creek 21-20 on Friday. Starting quarterback Willie Chisolm may still be on the shelf for the Stags.
Last season, Berkeley held on for a 28-21 victory against Ashley Ridge in Moncks Corner, the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
"They are really physical and big up front again," Robinson said. "They push people around."
Against Stall, Jermaine Myers led all Stags rushers with 91 yards and Luke Gadsden added 80 yards. Both scored a touchdown, along with Kortez Heyward. Heyward chipped in 43 yards on the ground.
On defense, end Jayden Broughton and linebacker Jake Dunn made three tackles for loss apiece for Berkeley. Whalik Boyd and Myles Walker each grabbed an interception for the Stags and Marcel Jackson jumped on a fumble. Jaquez Cancer blocked a kick.