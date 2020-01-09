More and more outside shots are falling for the Berkeley High School boys basketball team these days and its defense has been oppressive on the other end of the floor.
The defending region champions seem to be ready for region play.
“We just need to do the little things and be consistent with our effort and communication on both ends of the court,” BHS coach Joe Wallace said.
The Stags host Wando on Jan. 14 (after press time) to spark the Region 7-AAAAA slate and travel to Goose Creek on Jan. 17. The rest of the first region rotation is James Island at home on Jan. 21, Stratford on the road on Jan. 24 and Cane Bay on the road on Jan. 28.
“I am excited to start region play,” Wallace said. “We have played a pretty good non-region schedule that I am hoping has prepared us to compete in our region. We’ve played teams who push the ball and teams that slow it down, teams that trap and press, and teams that play a half-court man or matchup defense. I am hoping that my guys are able to learn from the mistakes we’ve made as well as build on the positive things we’ve done so far.”
Wallace’s team has three players averaging double figures in points, paced by senior Hakeem Meggett at 14.2 points. Junior Mark Crawford and junior Framon Frasier contribute 12.9 points and 11.4 points. Sophomore Marion Mitchell averages seven points per game.
Meggett leads in rebounds (8.2 rpg), assists (3.4 apg) and steals (3.8 spg).
“As a team, we are getting better with not turning the ball over and that will help us tremendously,” Wallace said. “When we have good ball movement on offense, positive things happen and that’s one of the areas we’re working on. With our tallest player being maybe 6-3 (Meggett), we have to make a conscious effort to box out and rebound. Being undersized and not being intentional about boxing out really hurt us in the losses to Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester.”
Both ranked squads edged the Stags by single digits.