Randy Robinson didn’t think the Berkeley Stags were just going through motions before their loss to Goose Creek High School, but he didn’t believe his team was pushing itself as hard as it could.
The Stags have bounced back from the loss that ultimately cost them the region crown, outscoring James Island, Stratford and Cane Bay 130-20 in the home stretch.
“I’ve seen a different attitude,” Robinson said after the Stags’ 47-7 win over Cane Bay Friday. “This team has been a slow starter but this was the second game in a row they played a complete game.”
Robinson’s squad placed second in Region 7-AAAAA behind Goose Creek and hosts West Florence High School Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Knights are 6-4 overall and placed third in Region 6-AAAAA with a 3-2 record. One of West Florence’s losses was by three points and another by two points. They’re coming off a 17-6 victory over South Florence.
The Berkeley-West Florence winner gets top-seeded Fort Dorchester High School or third-seeded Lexington High School in the second round.
West Florence averages 29.6 points while allowing 23.2 points.
“They’re toe to toe and very physical up front,” Robinson said.
Berkeley and West Florence last met on the gridiron in 2007 in Moncks Corner, with the Stags rolling to a 37-6 victory.
In the win over Cane Bay, Stags quarterback Willie Chisolm had a monster game, going 15 of 19 for 347 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Hakeem Meggett made six grabs for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Solomon Butler chipped in 122 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a score.
Kortez Heyward chipped in 39 ground yards.
On defense, Jayvion Snow, Jake Dunn and Jordan Miller made 14 total tackles each to lead the Stags while Jacquez Cancer contributed 11 stops.
Whalik Boyd made an interception and Ray Arrington a fumble recovery.