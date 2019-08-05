In Berkeley High School’s spring football practice in May, the defensive group bullied the offense.
Big plays were missing.
Turnovers were more frequent.
The Stags lost an assortment of college-level weapons and three offensive linemen from 2018 and it showed.
With the first full contact day on the horizon Wednesday, Stags coach Randy Robinson is eager to see if the offense has made up any ground.
“The big deal is going to be offensive execution,” Robinson said. “When we finally go ones on ones again, we’ll see if our offense has improved. Our defense owned spring practice. We’ve got to improve up front and be able to protect the ball if we want to be able to do what we want to do. We’ve got some questions to get answered once we start hitting Wednesday.”
The Stags then host Brookland-Cayce Thursday at 10 a.m. for a preseason scrimmage.
“We went up there last year and didn’t play very well,” Robinson said. “They were excited to see us walk through the door and we were in a battle. I’m hoping for the same thing this year.”
Berkeley travels to River Bluff on Aug. 12 (TBA) and hosts a jamboree on Aug. 16.
The quarterback battle was a three-man race going into the summer but the dust has settled on that battle. Willie Chisolm is the Stags’ new starting signal caller, replacing Eric Tuttle, and Trey Minor is Chisolm’s backup.
“We’re looking for a guy to fill Tuttle’s shoes, and that’s going to be pretty tough,” Robinson said. “(Willie) was by far the best passer and the most consistent in run reads. He gives us a little bit of a run threat. He’s faster than Tuttle. Minor didn’t do anything wrong. Tre just took it and ran with it.”
At running back, the Stags are repping four candidates in trying to find a replacement for Keshawn Wicks, who rushed for almost 4,000 career yards and scored 37 touchdowns.
Prolific receivers DJ Chisolm, who caught 146 passes for almost 2,300 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career, and Dervon Pesnell, who made 91 receptions for nearly 1,400 yards and 20 scores, also left behind big shoes to fill.
“I think we’re a little bit anxious,” Robinson said. “A lot of those guys want to prove we can get it going and keep it going after losing all those seniors. That’s a plus for us.”
In another scrimmage on Aug. 8, Timberland is on the road for a four-way scrimmage with Lamar, Marion and Andrew Jackson.
The Wolves are at Brookland-Cayce on Aug. 12 and play Baptist Hill in a jamboree at West Ashley on Aug. 16.