During the first half the Swamp Foxes didn’t have an answer for the Stags on either side of the ball.
Berkeley quarterback Tre Minor and receiver HaKeem Meggett connected for three touchdown passes to lead the Stags to a 40-0 blowout of Ashley Ridge Aug. 30. The duo hooked up for TD passes of 80, 12 and 14 yards to give the visiting Stags a 19-0 lead in the first quarter. Minor, a junior, also completed passes to five other receivers to finish with more than 200 passing yards.
“Tre can get the ball out of his hand and he was making the right reads,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said.
Berkeley also showed it isn’t one dimensional, making some big gains and getting first downs with its rushing attack.
“We were ready to roll today,” Robinson said. “We had a good game plan offensively. That (Ashley Ridge) quarterback is great so I’m proud of our defense.”
In the second quarter, Kortez Heyward rushed for a 64-yard TD and Minor found the end zone on a four-yard run for a 33-0 Berkeley lead at the half.
The pace slowed down in the third quarter with neither team finding the end zone.
Sophomore running back Reggie Campbell broke the stalemate with a 9-yard TD run with 2:41 remaining in the game.
“We had a lot of mistakes and we were very undisciplined and kind of all over the place but I don’t want to take anything away from them,” Ashley Ridge coach Kenny Walker said. “They were the better team absolutely. Our guys really didn’t get settled in until the second half. That’s the way I think the game should have played out. They outscored us 7-0 in the second half but I thought the last two quarters were more competitive.”
After Ashley Ridge blocked extra-point kicks following the first two TDs of the game, Berkeley kicker Roy Brown hit the next four PATs for the Stags.
The closest Ashley Ridge came to scoring was in the second quarter when a 39-yard field goal attempt sailed just right.
Berkeley improved to 2-0 on the season with its second blowout of the season. However, Robinson isn’t reading too much into that.
“I know it sounds good based on the score board but there is some fundamental stuff that we have to clean up to be a great team,” Robinson said.
The Stags return home next week to host West Ashley.
“No doubt they have speed,” Robinson said. “I saw them on film and they have some guys who can get away from you so defensively one mistake can result in a touchdown. It will be a big challenge for our defense.”
Ashley Ridge fell to 1-1.