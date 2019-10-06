Timberland High School scored touchdowns in all three phases Friday to win for the third straight game.
The Wolves bolted to a quick lead and coasted past Philip Simmons 48-14 to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. Timberland is 2-0 all-time against the Iron Horses.
Running back Matt Williamson powered the Timberland ground game with 119 yards and a score (18 yards) while Jamari Nelson added 115 rushing yards and a touchdown (40 yards).
Receiver Jaleen Richardson scored twice (18 yards, 10 yards) on 32 yards rushing for the Wolves.
Jacquez Prioleau finished off the scoring for Timberland with a 1-yard run.
On special teams, Omari Jenkins blocked a punt and Jamal Williams took it back for a touchdown.
Defensive lineman Sam Moultrie returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.
Timberland reached the end zone in all three phases for the second time in three games.
The Wolves are off on Friday, Oct. 11 before traveling to Burke on Oct. 18.
“It’s not ideal to have an open date this late but every week you see things you can get better at," Timberland coach Art Craig said. "We’ve got to get better sklllwise doing some things. We know in a few weeks if we do what we're supposed to, there’s a big game coming."
Craig is not only referring to a road game at Oceanside Collegiate on Oct. 25, which will likely decide the region championship, but also the playoffs.
"I was a little disappointed with how we handled some situations (against Philip Simmons)," Craig said. "We started out well but hit a lull for about a six-minute span in the second quarter. This is the first time this year we've had a period where we played as individuals and not as a team. When you do that against very good teams they’re going to bury you. You can get run out of there by a good team if you don't do things the right way."
On defense against Philip Simmons, Jenkins had seven solo tackles, three assists and a fumble recovery to go along with the blocked punt. Williamson made seven solo stops and assisted on four tackles.
The Wolves had eight sacks.
Bookert lifts Cavs
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert scored on a pair of long touchdown runs and threw a touchdown pass in St. John’s Christian’s victory on Friday.
Bookert rushed for 256 yards on 15 carries and reached paydirt from 55 and 98 yards in a 30-14 win against visiting Beaufort Academy.
The Cavs, who topped the 400-yard mark in rushing yards, improve to 4-1 heading to Northside Christian on Friday. Northside Christian is coming off a 50-14 win over Cathedral.
Beaufort Academy, the defending SCISA 8-man champion, fell to 1-4.
The Cavaliers needed a strong finish to win for the fourth time in five games.
Bookert’s 24-yard scoring strike to Corey Moraux gave the Cavs a 14-8 halftime lead but Beaufort Academy tied it 14-14 after three quarters.
In the final quarter, Bryce Ellison’s 3-yard run and a 2-point conversion put SJCA out front, 22-14, and Bookert iced it by going almost the entire length of the field.
Bryce Taylor and Fletcher Law chipped in 71 and 64 rushing yards respectively.
Law led the way defensively with nine stops, while Taylor, Rochard Tingue and Jaden Bradley contributed eight stops apiece.
The Cavaliers have now met each of last year's 8-man state finalists. They fought hard in a 32-24 loss at Andrew Jackson in September.
Cross falls in region opener
Cross High School fell to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the region with a 26-point loss to visiting C.E. Murray on Friday.
The Trojans travel to Branchville on Friday to continue the region slate. Branchville is 6-1 on the season.
The Yellow Jackets blanked Cross 20-0 last season. The Trojans won encounters in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Cross was only down 8-7 at the break before C.E. Murray (4-2, 1-0 region) scored 25 straight in the second half.
Xavier Gattis returned a kickoff 90 yards for the Trojans' lone touchdown.
Denson records first win
Charleston Southern gave first-year coach Autry Denson his first victory on Saturday.
CSU rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to clip visiting Savannah State on homecoming, 24-19, in front of a crowd of over 3,600.
The Bucs (1-4) begin the Big South slate at defending conference champion Kennesaw State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
CSU quarterback Jack Chambers scored on a 1-yard run with 10:04 left as the Bucs took their first lead, 21-19. Alex Usry’s 35-yard field goal added some insurance.
Savannah State, which led 19-7 in the third quarter, fell to 3-2.
Chambers finished with 231 passing yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. His 13-yard strike to Jaquan Williams evened it 7-7 in the first quarter and 4-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Brown late in the third pulled the Bucs within 21-19.
CSU punter Kyle Reighard helped the Bucs get ideal field position for their go-ahead drive. After Reighard’s 72-yard punt to the Tigers 8, the Bucs held on a 3-and out and forced a short punt.
The Bucs went 36 yards in four plays to take the lead.
Running back Ronnie Harris led CSU’s ground game with 120 yards on 18 carries and Isaac Ross made seven catches for 71 yards