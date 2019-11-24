A former Lowcountry football standout returned home to help his team capture the Southern Conference championship.
Cross High School product Nate Walker, a sophomore fullback for Wofford College, had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the Terriers’ 31-11 victory at Johnson Hagood Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Both of Walker’s touchdowns from 6 and 8 yards, came in the first quarter as the Terriers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and coasted home.
The Terriers, ranked 14th in FCS, claimed the outright conference championship and enters the postseason with an 8-3 record. They finished 7-1 against Southern Conference foes.
Wofford hosts Big South representative Kennesaw State (10-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs. The winner travels to Weber State (9-3).
The contest is a rematch of a second-round game in 2018. Kennesaw State edge Wofford, 13-10.
Walker has rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 77 carries this season. He’s the fourth leading rusher for the Terriers, who average 323 yards per game rushing.
Buccaneers finish season strong
Quarterback Jack Chambers fired four touchdown passes – three to receiver Kameron Brown - to lead Charleston Southern to a 41-31 home victory over Campbell in a Big South football game Saturday.
The Buccaneers won four straight games, and six of eight, to end up 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big South for first-year coach Autry Denson.
Running back Kendrick Bell rushed for 123 yards for the Bucs. CSU receiver Garris Schwarting hauled in five passes for 124 yards.
Senior linebacker J.D. Sosebee and senior defensive end Nick Salley led CSU’s defense with eight stops each.
Stingrays on fire
South Carolina Stingrays goalkeeper Parker Milner stopped all 30 shots he saw as the ECHL club blanked the Florida Everblades, 3-0, on Saturday night in Hertz Arena.
It was Milner’s third shutout in seven appearances this season. He lowered his goals-against average to 1.27 and improved his save percentage to 0.948.
Forward Mark Cooper scored twice for the Stingrays (13-2-0-0).
South Carolina is now 9-1 on the road this season and remains the top team in the South Division with 26 points. The Stingrays' .867 winning percentage is the best of all ECHL teams.
Forward Dan DeSalvo leads the Stingrays in points with 17 (3 goals, 14 assists). Cooper’s eight goals lead the way.
The Stingrays return to the ice 7 p.m. Saturday in Orlando at the Amway Center against the Solar Bears. They also play in Orlando Monday, Dec. 2 before traveling to Atlanta Dec. 4 to tangle with the Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena.
The next home game is versus Orlando at 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays play four more games at home in December.