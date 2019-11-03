The South Carolina Stingrays netted the most goals they’ve scored in nearly two years and 13 players recorded points Sunday in the Sunshine State.
The visiting Stingrays blasted Orlando 8-2 at the Amway Center as the ECHL club improved to 6-1 on the season. Orlando fell to 2-4-0-1.
South Carolina travels to South Division foe Greenville Friday and Saturday for two straight in Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Stingrays return home to the North Charleston Coliseum Nov. 15-17. They take on the Indy Fuel Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m., then follow with two against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m.
In Sunday’s win, South Carolina forward Max Novak tallied two goals and two assists. Cole Ully scored two goals for the Rays and Dylan Steman had two assists.
The Stingrays piled up 53 shots on goal in scoring eight goals for the first time since Dec. 5, 2017, also an 8-2 win over Greenville.
Charleston Southern opens hoops season
The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team begins its 2019-20 campaign at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at home against Columbia International.
The Buccaneers then travel to North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C., for a Friday clash at 7 p.m.
They return home Nov. 12 to host Furman at 7:30 p.m.
Junior guard Phlandrous Fleming is a Big South preseason all-conference pick and the Bucs were voted fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll.
Fleming averaged 10.6 points in 2018-19.
The Bucs return 11 members from last season’s Big South semifinal team.
The Charleston Southern women open at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Florida State and host South Carolina State Nov. 9 at Noon.
CSU hosts Hampton Saturday
The Charleston Southern football team, coming off a 30-27 Big South win at Gardner-Webb, hosts Hampton University at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The game will be carried on ESPN3.
The Bucs (3-6, 1-3 Big South) raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead and held on to win at Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C.
CSU quarterback Jack Chambers passed for 191 yards and two scores and rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Both of Chambers’ touchdown passes went to receiver Kameron Brown.
Defensively, Nick Salley made three tackles for loss and leads the Big South with 14 tackles for loss.
Blue & Gold world series on tap
The CSU baseball team will also host its annual Blue & Gold world series to round out its fall slate. The series runs Nov. 15-17, with games one and two starting at 6 p.m., while game three will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is free for all fall scrimmages.
Last season, CSU finished with the program’s most wins since 2011 and the most conference tournament wins since 2000.