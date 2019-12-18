Three-time World Series champion Lou Piniella will be the featured guest speaker at the Charleston RiverDogs’ 16th annual hot stove banquet and auction.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Charleston Gaillard Center. Piniella will sign autographs, pose for pictures and deliver a keynote address as part of the festivities.
Piniella spent 23 seasons as a Major League Baseball manager, including a World Series-winning season with the Cincinnati Reds in 1990. His 1,835 career wins with five MLB clubs rank 16th all-time.
As a player, Piniella spent parts of 18 seasons in MLB, most notably with the Yankees whom he spent the final 11 years of his career and won a pair of World Series titles in 1977 and 1978.
He was Rookie of the Year for the Kansas City Royals in 1969 and finished with a .291 batting average, 102 homers and 766 RBIs in over 1,700 MLB games.
Individual tickets to the event are $90 and can be purchased online at rileyparkevents.com.
It opens with a cocktail hour and silent auction. The program also includes addresses from baseball coaches at The Citadel, Charleston Southern and College of Charleston.
CSU's Denson reels in four signees
Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson signed four players in the early signing period on Dec. 18.
Denson brought in a pair of offensive linemen, while adding talent at both linebacker and in the offensive backfield.
"We were unbelievably blessed to add four unbelievably talented players to our family today as a part of the December signing class," Denson said. "You can never have enough big guys, and we added two athletic people-movers up front in Eric (Aldridge) and Lee (Mathews). We've also added a playmaker who can make people miss and help us create mismatches all over the field in JD (Moore)."
He added, "You win championships with defense. Getting Tylan (Hollis) was exciting for our defense and he can run all over the field and adds a hard-hitting presence to our team."
Moore rushed for 1,289 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for Abbeville High School this past season. Aldridge (6-3, 285) was a two-time all-region selection from Americus-Sumter High School in Americus, Georgia. Matthews (6-4, 300) was a two-time all-district selection for Palmetto High School in Florida.
Hollis (5-11, 192) made 92 tackles for Manchester High School in Georgia, including, 31 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Spartans 18, Titans 12
Wide receiver Marlon Pryor hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and defensive back Aaron Grant had an interception return for a score in the Carolina Spartans’ 18-12 victory over the Savannah Titans in an exhibition minor league football game Saturday, Dec. 14 in Savannah.
Tre’ Young and Alex Warren threw one touchdown each for the Spartans, who play in the Independent American Football League.
Young and safety CJ Mack added interceptions for the Spartans defense.