Goalie Parker Milner and the South Carolina Stingrays stayed nearly unbeatable on Saturday night in Norfolk.
Milner, an ECHL All-Star, stopped all 26 shots he saw in a 3-0 win over the Admirals at the Norfolk Scope.
South Carolina got third-period goals from forwards Dylan Steman, Mark Cooper and Dan DeSalvo to improve to 32-6-3-1.
The shutout was Milner’s seventh in 20 appearances, more than doubling the three by the next closest goaltender in the league.
On the season, forwards Andrew Cherniwchan (18 goals, 19 assists) and Cooper lead the Stingrays with 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists). DeSalvo and forward Max Novak have 36 points each.
The Stingrays, with the best record in the ECHL, are back in action on Jan. 29 at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before returning home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
South Carolina tangles with the Norfolk Admirals Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday night’s game against the visiting Florida Everblades will be Nickelodeon Night. The Stingrays will wear Spongebob Squarepants-themed jerseys and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m.
Spongebob will be in attendance on the concourse to meet fans and take photos. Dorchester Paws will also be hosting pet adoptions during the game.
Piniella headlines RiverDogs’ hot stove banquet
Three-time World Series champion Lou Piniella will be the featured guest speaker at the Charleston RiverDogs’ 16th annual hot stove banquet and auction.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Charleston Gaillard Center. Piniella will sign autographs, pose for pictures and deliver a keynote address as part of the festivities.
Piniella spent 23 seasons as a Major League Baseball manager, including a World Series-winning season with the Cincinnati Reds in 1990. His 1,835 career wins with five MLB clubs rank 16th all-time.
As a player, Piniella spent parts of 18 seasons in MLB, most notably with the Yankees whom he spent the final 11 years of his career and won a pair of World Series titles in 1977 and 1978.
He was Rookie of the Year for the Kansas City Royals in 1969 and finished with a .291 batting average, 102 homers and 766 RBIs in over 1,700 MLB games.
Individual tickets to the event are $90 and can be purchased online at rileyparkevents.com.
It opens with a cocktail hour and silent auction. The program also includes addresses from baseball coaches at The Citadel, Charleston Southern and College of Charleston.
Lowcountry teams in preseason polls
Five Charleston-area high school baseball teams will enter the season ranked in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association's polls.
Bishop England is No. 1 in Class 3A while Hanahan is No. 8.
In Class 2A, Oceanside Collegiate is ranked third.
In Class 5A, Summerville and Fort Dorchester are tied for 10th.
Taylor plays in Senior Bowl
Former South Carolina State offensive lineman Alex Taylor was among the senior all-stars competing in the 2020 Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.
The game was broadcast on NFL Network and the Berkeley High School product suited up for the South Team. The North won, 34-17.
The Senior Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game.
Taylor was a first team All-MEAC selection this past season for the Bulldogs, leading them to a share of the 2019 MEAC football championship with North Carolina A&T.
Taylor was named Offensive Lineman of the Week five times and anchored an offensive line that allowed South Carolina State to average 368.2 yards of total offense and 30.1 points per game.
Taylor now turns his focus to the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set for April 23-25.