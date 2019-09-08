COLUMBIA - Charleston Southern’s first-ever encounter on the football field with the University of South Carolina was all Gamecocks on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The home team rolled up a school-record 775 yards and coasted past the visiting Buccaneers, 72-10. It was the most yardage ever given-up by CSU.
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski was 24 of 30 for 282 yards and two scores for the Gamecocks (1-1). He also ran for another in his first start.
The Gamecocks built a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and went on overwhelm the FCS foe. South Carolina added 23 points in the second quarter, seven in the third and 21 more in the fourth.
It capped a rough week for the Bucs, who moved to Charlotte on Monday to avoid Hurricane Dorian, which impacted Charleston on Wednesday and Thursday. CSU spent the week practicing at both USC and the Carolina Panthers practice facility prior to Saturday's game.
Lowcountry products played a contributing role in helping the Gamecocks defeat CSU, which fell to 0-2 under first-year coach Autry Denson.
Defensive backs R.J. Roderick (Cane Bay) and Israel Mukuamu (Berkeley) made interceptions for South Carolina. It was the first career pick for Roderick, a sophomore safety, and second interception for Mukuamu, a sophomore cornerback.
Senior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (Goose Creek) had a sack for the Gamecocks.
Quarterback Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester) scored his first career touchdown on a 6-yard run. He finished with 53 yards rushing and one catch for 12 yards.
Kicker Parker White (Wando) tied a career long with a 47-yarder in the second quarter.
CSU, which had 267 total yards, fell to 0-21 in FBS games dating back to the 2002 season and 0-8 against Southeastern Conference foes.
The Bucs’ lone touchdown came on a 3-yard pass in the fourth quarter from backup quarterback Ross Malmgren to Jaquan Williams.
The Bucs make their 2019 home debut at 6 p.m. on Saturday against North Carolina A&T.
The Gamecocks host Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Chisolm finds end zone for MTSU
Former Berkeley High School standout receiver D.J. England-Chisolm hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass to help power Middle Tennessee State to a 45-26 win over Tennessee State on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
It was the first career touchdown in college for the 2019 BHS graduate.
The Raiders (1-1) host Duke on Saturday.
Martin scores for West Alabama
Former Goose Creek High School standout Tyriq Martin hauled in five passes for 47 yards and made a 19-yard touchdown grab in West Alabama’s 35-18 win over visiting Limestone College on Saturday.
West Alabama was ranked No. 24 in NCAA Div. II going into the game.
Brown helps Bulldogs blank Lane
Timberland High School product Johnell Brown, a senior linebacker for South Carolina State, made seven stops and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 34-0 win over visiting Lane College on Saturday.
Goose Creek High School product Deondre Daniels, a senior defensive back, made one tackle for the Bulldogs.
South Carolina State (2-0) travels to South Florida on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Tampa.
A week earlier for the Bulldogs, former BHS standout Alex Taylor was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive lineman of the week for his performance in South Carolina State’s 28-13 win over Wofford, then No. 8 in the FCS poll.
Taylor is a redshirt senior.
Sept. 13 Prep Football Games
Berkleley (off)
Cane Bay at Ashley Ridge
Cross at Kingstree
Hanahan at Bluffton
Northwood Academy (off)
St. John’s Christian at Laurens Academy
Stratford at Summerville
Timberland at Providence Day, N.C.
West Ashley at Goose Creek