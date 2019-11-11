Former Berkeley High School quarterback Darius Douglas tossed a 24-yard touchdown strike to Garris Schwarting in overtime and the Charleston Southern defense came up with a fumble recovery on Hampton’s possession to secure a 27-20 victory Saturday at home in a Big South game.
CSU (4-6, 2-2 conference) won for the second straight game.
Douglas passed for 174 yards and rushed for 45 yards, adding two scores on the ground.
The Bucs travel to Presbyterian Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Hampton (5-5, 1-3 conference) was led by former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, who paced the Pirates offense by going 26 of 47 for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
The Charleston Southern defense had three interceptions and kicker Alex Usry made a pair of field goals, moving within one of the school record of 16 in a season by John Paglia in 2009.
Stingrays win fifth straight
The South Carolina Stingrays won their fifth straight game Sunday, edging the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in a shootout inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Andrew Cherniwchan scored the only goal in the five-round shootout as the Stingrays improved to 8-1-0-0.
The Rays are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season, when they began the year with an 8-0-1-0 record in their first nine games. SC now sits alone atop the South Division with 16 points on the year.
South Carolina hosts the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. Friday at North Charleston Coliseum. They host the Norfolk Admirals Saturday and Sunday at 6:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m.
Cane Bay ousted from playoff
Cane Bay High School’s football team finished the season with a 5-6 record, falling at Carolina Forest 42-7 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Thursday.
Running back Kei’sean Smalls scored on a 5-yard run for the Cobras’ lone points, but only after Carolina Forest built a 28-0 lead.
Carolina Forest moved to 9-1. Panthers running back David Legette had four touchdowns in the first half.
CSU men get chance at No. 1 team
The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team will soon get a crack at No. 1 Michigan State.
The Bucs (1-1) travel to East Lansing, Mich., Nov. 18 for a 6:30 p.m. tip with the Spartans.
CSU first hosts Furman Tuesday, Nov. 12 and plays at Dayton Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.
The Bucs split meetings with Columbia International and North Carolina A&T in the first week of the season.
Hanahan's Owens makes all-state
Hanahan High School senior volleyball player Marley Owens was named to the Class 3A all-state volleyball team.
Owens was an outside hitter and setter for Hanahan.
Hanahan girls third at Lower State
Hanahan’s girls cross country team placed third in the Class 3A Lower State meet and qualified for Saturday's state meet in Camden. They were led by Hanna Johnson and Kylie Futrell, who placed sixth and seventh place overall.
Led by Aidan Hatton in fourth place, the HHS boys team placed sixth as a team at Lower State and also advanced to the state meet.