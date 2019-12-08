The tournament, which begins Dec. 27, is moving from North Charleston High School to the new athletic center that opened last month at 5794 Casper Padgett Way in North Charleston. This year’s field includes nine local high school programs and seven teams from other states. Games will also be played Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
Lowcountry squads participating are Stall, Pinewood Prep, James Island, West Ashley, Oceanside Collegiate, Porter-Gaud, Wando, Goose Creek and First Baptist.
Joining the field are Bishop Walsh (Maryland), Bartow (Florida), Greater Atlanta Christian (Georgia), Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), Cape Fear Academy (North Carolina), White Plains (New York) and Berkmar (Georgia).
The opening game of the tournament has James Island taking on Bishop Walsh at 10 a.m.
Play begins each day at 10 a.m. The tournament is divided into two brackets, the International bracket and the Foundation bracket and will crown two champions.
Daily tickets are $12. A three-day pass is $30.
For more information, visit roundballclassic.com
International Bracket
Dec. 27 games
James Island vs. Bishop Walsh, 10 a.m.
Pinewood Prep vs. Bartow, 4 p.m.
Oceanside vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7 p.m.
West Ashley vs. Don Bosco, 1 p.m.
Foundation Bracket
Dec. 27 games
Wando vs. Cape Fear, 11:30 a.m.
Porter-Gaud vs. White Plains, 2:30 p.m.
Goose Creek vs. First Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Stall vs. Berkmar, 8:30 p.m.