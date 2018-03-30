The Cross High School soccer team improved to 3-6 on the pitch this spring, finishing off March with a 2-1 victory at Calhoun County High School on Thursday, March 29.
The Trojans, led by coach William Everett, got a pair of goals from Jovonne Ripley in the second half to edge the Saints. He scored on a fast break 10 minutes into the second half and then, later, capped a set with a header after a combination of passes from Dillon Benenhaley, Raekwon Smalls and Dominic Carmona.
“We aren’t setting the world on fire with wins but we are fighting in every game from the start to the end, which is what every coach wants,” Everett said. “We have some good athletes and they are learning soccer as we go. We play co-ed and two of our girls are starters, and are playing well above their heads.”
Calhoun County salvaged a goal in the closing minutes but the Trojans held on for a victory that helped them head into April with some momentum.
“Playing outstanding defense were Jonathan Packard, Dorian Pinckney, Destiny Bermudez and Dillon Benenhaley,” Everett said. “Playing a high-pressure defense and transitioning quickly to the offense were midfield stars Xavier Gattis and Brittany Baker.”
Cross plays at 5:30 p.m. at Garrett Academy on Tuesday, April 10 then travels to Denmark-Olar on Thursday, April 12. The Trojans then host three straight against Calhoun County (April 17), Branchville (April 19) and Military Magnet (April 26) before putting a lid on the regular season on April 27 at Calhoun Academy.
The Trojans had lost two straight, falling to Denmark-Olar 8-1 on March 22 and 5-2 against Laurence Manning on March 26.
Cross was down two of its better players in the loss to Denmark-Olar. Smalls scored the lone goal for the Trojans.
In the loss to LMA, Ripley scored both goals. The score was close, 3-2, in the second half before LMA put it away with a pair of insurance goals.
Alec Adobas leads Cross with seven goals this spring while Ripley and Smalls have five apiece.