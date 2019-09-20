This performance resembled more of what Timberland High School football is known for.
The Wolves, coming off a 21-point loss in Charlotte last week, scored twice on defense and senior Jaleen Richardson highlighted a special night individually with a 75-yard punt return for a score in the fourth quarter of the Wolves’ 40-3 victory over visiting Bishop England on Friday.
“After getting our feelings hurt a little bit against a really good team, we needed this,” Timberland coach Art Craig said. “We got some rust knocked off. We played well on both sides of the ball.”
In addition to the special teams score, his second of the season, Richardson hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback James Alston for the lone points of the first quarter and scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter to ignite the Wolves’ strong finish in their homecoming game.
As the punter, Richardson also dropped a pair of punts inside the 10 to help set up both Timberland touchdowns in the first half.
“He’s doing exactly what we thought he would do,” Craig said. “He’s just a ball player. When he’s not tired, he’s as good as anybody in the state of South Carolina.”
Timberland (2-1) took a 13-0 lead on Jamari Nelson’s 3-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in the first half and broke it open with four touchdowns in the second half.
A pair of lightning strikes less than 90 seconds into the third quarter signaled the beginning of the end for Bishop England (2-1), which lost for the 15th time in 16 encounters against the Wolves.
Wolves defensive lineman Javar Jenkins scooped up a fumble near midfield and rumbled to Bishop England’s 20. Richardson took it from there on the ensuing play from scrimmage.
Timberland defensive lineman Jamaal McKinney then snagged a fumble out of the air and took it back 34 yards for a touchdown to give the Wolves a 27-0 lead with 10:34 remaining in the third.
On the next drive, Bishop England kicker Nick Defazio broke up the shutout with a 38-yard field goal.
Richardson’s punt return down the home sideline extended the Wolves’ lead to 33-3 and Timberland defensive back Jamal Williams added the icing with a 74-yard interception return for a score with six minutes left.
Timberland travels to Hanahan on Friday and Bishop England hosts Woodland.