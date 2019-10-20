Every fall, Timberland High School’s football program takes dead aim at a region crown.
They’ve not missed in 13 of the last 14 seasons. The one time the Wolves did they went on to win a state championship in 2011 when Class 2A was two divisions.
Timberland coach Art Craig has 15 region titles in St. Stephen since his second year in 2002 and can make it another if the Wolves roll into Oceanside Collegiate Friday and return home with a victory.
Both squads are perfect against region foes and it’s a winner-take-all showdown in Mt. Pleasant.
“They’re as talented as anybody we’ve played,” Craig said of the Landsharks. “They’re good in all three phases. They’re going to kick it out of the end zone on kickoffs and play good defense. They do a lot of different sets on offense to get you looking at the wrong things. We’re excited. Whether we win or don’t win, it’s a great test before we get in the playoffs.”
Oceanside is 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Landsharks are coming off a 70-0 win over Philip Simmons, their fourth shutout of the season.
Landsharks running back Keegan Williams rushed for 150 yards and scored six times. Quarterback Sean Cooney passed for 200 yards and two scores.
Oceanside’s closest game is a 49-42 win over Gray Collegiate Sept. 13.
Last season, Timberland pulled away in the second half for a 34-14 victory in St. Stephen. The Wolves forced five turnovers and had over 400 yards of offense in finishing perfect against region squads.
“I think we’re a really good football team when we do the things we’ve been coached to do,” Craig said. “… I think the kids will rise to the occasion and play hard.”
The Wolves improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the region with a 42-0 victory at Burke Friday. They limited the Bulldogs to negative yardage and defensive lineman Sam Moultrie recorded a safety.
On offense, Jamari Nelson rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback James Alston scored twice on the ground and hit Jaleen Richardson on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Matt Williamson ran for 85 yards and scored once. He also had 10 total tackles on defense. Omari Jenkins contributed nine total tackles and Javar Jenkins made three tackles for loss.
After Oceanside, the Wolves host North Charleston on Nov. 1 to finish the regular season.