The Timberland High School wrestling team is in the Lower State championship for the third time in the last four years.
The Wolves, seeded second in the Class 2A Lower State bracket, had a bye in the first round and knocked off Military Magnet, 66-6, and Columbia, 42-34, on Saturday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School to advance to the Lower State final at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Coach Ryan Rhoades’ team had to wiggle off the hook in the third round, rallying at the wire to edge Columbia.
“We wrestled tough to get to the Lower State championship,” Rhoades said. “Columbia had a full roster and some good wrestlers. We needed to win four out of our last five matches to advance, and get at least 3 pins.”
The Wolves swept the final five bouts, and four of them ended in a fall.
Lee Gaskins (120), Ethan Dawson (132), Roman Wadford (145), Dominick Milligan (170), Hunter Elswick (182), Austin Nichols (195), Adrian Alcantara (220) and Curtis Williams (1113) had wins for Timberland against Columbia. Dawson, Wadford, Milligan, Elswick and Nichols all recorded pins.
“This team showed a lot of guts in overcoming obstacles, like giving up three forfeits,” Rhoades said. “We know we have to win more matches than most of our opponents but we have a squad that can do that.”
Bamberg-Ehrhardt has won two straight state championships and five overall. Last season, the Red Raiders coasted past Timberland in the Lower State final.
“We have experienced adversity all season long: guys quitting and guys getting hurt,” Rhoades said. “We have some first-year wrestlers learning what it takes to battle all match long and even pick up key wins for us. This team has come a long way and I am very proud of what they have done. We accomplished our goal of region champs and now it's time to go after the Lower State title. I think we have surprised a lot of people and hopefully we will surprise more come Wednesday.”
The Wolves are 24-14 while Bamberg-Ehrhardt has a mark of 23-9. The winner faces either North Central or Ninety-Six for the Class AA state championship on Feb. 15.
That match is slated for 11 a.m. at Dreher High School in Columbia.