Berkeley County School District football programs will be involved in six of the 10 Friday Night Rivals games on ABC News 4 and MyTV Charleston this fall.
It’s the 10th season of live televised coverage of high school contests for ABC News 4 and MyTV Charleston. All games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on MyTV Charleston and streamed online via ABCNews4.com.
Hanahan, Cane Bay, Timberland, Stratford, Berkeley, Goose Creek and Philip Simmons will be televised once in the series.
The complete schedule, which starts Aug. 23, is below:
Week 0, Aug. 23 – Glynn, Ga. at Fort Dorchester
Week 1, Aug. 30 – Summerville at Wando
Week 2, Sept. 6 – Hanahan at Woodland
Week 3, Sept. 13 – Cane Bay at Ashley Ridge
Week 4, Sept. 20 – Bishop England at Timberland
Week 6, Oct. 4 – Stratford at James Island
Week 7, Oct. 11 – Berkeley at Goose Creek
Week 8, Oct. 18 – Oceanside at Philip Simmons
Week 9, Oct. 25 – Ashley Ridge at Fort Dorchester
Week 10, Nov. 1 – Porter-Gaud at First Baptist