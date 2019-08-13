Timberland Matt Williamson
The Timberland Wolves, shown against Oceanside Collegiate last season, will host Bishop England in a Friday Night Rivals game this season.

 Rob Gantt/Independent

Berkeley County School District football programs will be involved in six of the 10 Friday Night Rivals games on ABC News 4 and MyTV Charleston this fall.

It’s the 10th season of live televised coverage of high school contests for ABC News 4 and MyTV Charleston. All games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on MyTV Charleston and streamed online via ABCNews4.com.

Hanahan, Cane Bay, Timberland, Stratford, Berkeley, Goose Creek and Philip Simmons will be televised once in the series.

The complete schedule, which starts Aug. 23, is below:

Week 0, Aug. 23 – Glynn, Ga. at Fort Dorchester

Week 1, Aug. 30 – Summerville at Wando

Week 2, Sept. 6 – Hanahan at Woodland

Week 3, Sept. 13 – Cane Bay at Ashley Ridge

Week 4, Sept. 20 – Bishop England at Timberland

Week 6, Oct. 4 – Stratford at James Island

Week 7, Oct. 11 – Berkeley at Goose Creek

Week 8, Oct. 18 – Oceanside at Philip Simmons

Week 9, Oct. 25 – Ashley Ridge at Fort Dorchester

Week 10, Nov. 1 – Porter-Gaud at First Baptist