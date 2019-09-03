Timberland High School and Berkeley High School are ranked inside the Top 10 of the latest South Carolina prep media football polls.
The Wolves (1-0) are No. 3 in Class 2A behind defending champion Abbeville and Barnwell.
The Stags (2-0) are No. 10 in Class 5A. Dutch Fork is No. 1 ahead of Gaffney and Fort Dorchester.
Both squads were slated to play on Sept. 6 but those games were erased by Hurricane Dorian. It’s unclear whether they will be made up or cancelled.
The Wolves, who edged Stratford 21-14 in their lone contest on Aug. 23, are at Providence Day in Charlotte on Sept. 13.
The Stags, who blanked Ashley Ridge 40-0 on Aug. 30, are off on Sept. 13 before traveling to Fort Dorchester on Sept. 20.
SC Prep Media 5A Poll
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. West Florence
10. Berkeley
SC Prep Media 2A Poll
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6t. Southside Christian
6t. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Whale Branch
10. Andrew Jackson