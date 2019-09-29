Timberland isn’t going to abandon the run game any time soon but the Wolves have proven they can get it done through the air more efficiently in the 2019 campaign.
Friday night was a prime example.
Wolves senior quarterback James Alston finished 7 of 8 passing for 175 yards and three touchdown in a 42-0 victory at Hanahan on Friday.
“He has settled in throwing the ball,” Timberland coach Art Craig said. “We’re causing some people to have to cover the whole field.”
It’s not a complicated passing scheme but the Wolves are taking more chances by way of the air. The Wolves have thrown it 35 times for 300-plus yards in four games.
Alston’s touchdown tosses against Hanahan went to Jaleen Richardson (22 yards), Eldon Samuel-Wells (25 yards) and Jamari Nelson (69 yards). The Wolves also churned out 256 yards the old fashioned way, led by Matt Williamson with 71 yards. Alston added 54 yards on the ground and scored once.
The other offensive touchdown was a 9-yard run by Emanuel Moultrie.
The Timberland defense got into the scoring act when lineman Sam Moultrie forced a fumble that defensive lineman Javar Jenkins recovered in the end zone. The Wolves made 16 stops behind the line of scrimmage against the Hawks and went on to record their first shutout of the season after blanking six foes in 2018.
Craig said he was elated for Jenkins to score a touchdown. In a 40-3 victory over Bishop England on Sept. 20, Jenkins scooped up a fumble in a crowd of Wolves and lost his footing on the way to the end zone for an apparent touchdown
“He’s a fun to kid watch,” Craig said. “He plays with such passion. He loves playing. He’s really gotten so much better. Defensively, when you pair him up with (Jamaal) McKinney and (Sam) Moultrie that gives us a good look up front. When you put Dominick Milligan or Jaylan Jefferson up there as the fourth lineman that gives us a good four.”
Sam Moultrie led the Wolves with 10 total tackles against Hanahan and Jefferson chipped in nine stops. McKinney, linebacker Omari Jenkins and Williams added six stops apiece. Jenkins contributed five tackles.
The Wolves (3-1) travel to Philip Simmons to begin the Region 6-AA slate on Friday. Timberland coasted 58-0 in the first and only meeting last season.
“Philip Simmons is a lot more physical and a lot more polished than they were last year,” Craig said. “The thing that concerns you is their quarterback. He makes plays. He’s a hard-nosed, gritty player. We’ve got to contain him to be successful. Defensively, they line up and come after you.”
Philip Simmons’ lone win was at Hanahan, 27-18, on Sept. 20. Philip Simmons is coming off a 36-9 loss to Whale Branch.