Timberland High School’s football team participated in a jamboree at West Ashley High School on Friday, Aug. 16 and made it look easy.
The Wolves, who will enter the season ranked No. 3 in Class AA, dominated Class A Baptist Hill over a half of football to win 33-6.
Jaleen Richardson scored twice to ignite the rout, hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback James Alston and scoring on a 19-yard run.
Hayden Redders tacked on both extra points as Timberland took a 14-0 lead.
The Wolves continued to pour it on, even getting the defense into the act later.
Jamari Nelson scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Matt Williamson raced in from 29 yards out.
Lineman Javar Jenkins scooped up a fumble and returned it 19 yards for a score.
In other clashes, Burke blanked Military Magnet 32-0 and West Ashley defeated Stall 21-6.
Timberland begins the 2019 football season on Friday, Aug. 23 in St. Stephen against Stratford.