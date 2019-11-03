The Timberland Wolves capped the regular season with their third shutout.
The Wolves coasted past North Charleston, 42-0, Friday in St. Stephen and enter the Class 2A playoffs Friday at home against either Latta or Whale Branch.
Timberland has never played Latta and won the only meeting with Whale Branch, 31-7, in 2014. The Wolves have been to the third round of the playoffs three straight seasons and last won a state crown in 2014.
The seedings from Region 6-AA hadn’t been finalized Sunday night and Oceanside Collegiate’s standing as region champion was unknown pending a South Carolina High School League ruling (at press time). The league is reviewing a complaint the Landsharks may have violated league rules by using players in in junior varsity and varsity games in the same week.
By SCHSL rules, a team or player is not allowed to participate in more than one game in any four-day period.
The Wolves will be either the No. 1 seed or No. 2 seed from Region 6-AA.
In the win over North Charleston, the Wolves (6-2) scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters.
Running back Matt Williamson rushed for 131 yards and scored on runs of 6 and 75 yards. Running back Jamari Nelson carried four times for 57 yards and scored on runs of 32 and 8 yards.
The Wolves’ other scores were by Jaleen Richardson on a 13-yard run and quarterback James Alston on a 1-yard plunge.
Entering the postseason, the Wolves average 35 points a contest while allowing just 13.5 points.
Williamson needs 178 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and has scored six touchdowns. Nelson has churned out 651 yards and scored seven times on the ground. Richardson is at 229 yards and five touchdowns while Alston has chipped in 156 yards and five scores. More contributors in the ground game are Jacquez Prioleau, Emanuel Moultrie, Jermayne Wigfall and Chris Williams.
Through the air, Alston is 39 of 70 for 662 yards and six scores. Eldon Samuel-Wells has hauled in 12 passes for 172 yards and two scores.
Richardson has nine grabs for 175 yards and three scores. Nelson has nine receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Ricardo Jenkins, Jamal Williams and Prioleau all have multiple receptions.