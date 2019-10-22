Through the years, Timberland High School football fans have seen many versatile players suit up in the orange and forest green.
Senior athlete Jaleen Richardson (6-1, 195) is near the top of that list.
“You can put him anywhere,” Wolves football coach Art Craig said. “He can do a little bit of everything. He’s as good an athlete as we’ve had.”
Richardson, a three-year starter, has made an impact in all three phases this season and earned all-star recognition Oct. 21 when he was named to the South all-stars for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
The game is Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach High School and Richardson is listed as a linebacker for the South squad.
“We had several kids who deserved a shot at North-South but when you combine his size and speed, I think that’s what really stands out,” Craig said.
As of Oct. 22, Richardson has rushed for three touchdown, caught three touchdowns and returned two punts for scores. He has even completed a pass and made 20-plus tackles to go along with six pass break-ups and one fumble recovery on defense.
Richardson also handles punts for Timberland.
“He’s going on some college visits and getting some looks,” Craig said. “I think he could play strong safety, outside linebacker or safety in college, or a wide receiver on offense. He could fall anywhere from a small Div. I to a really good Div. II school. He’s got a bunch of options.”
In basketball last winter, Richardson led the Wolves in points, offensive rebounds and steals per game. He also played baseball in the spring.