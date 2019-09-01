A pair of Berkeley County rivals will encounter one another in the pines of St. Stephen on Sept. 6.
Cross High School travels over to Timberland High School for what figures to be a tall test for the visiting team.
The Trojans have not won in the series since 2001 and Timberland has won eight of the last 11 matchups with a shutout, including 47-0 last year.
But the good news for Cross is it didn’t take long to get into the win column this fall after going 0-for-the-season in 2018. The Trojans edged Burke 16-14 at CHS in a Week 0 game on on Aug. 23.
Dorian Pinckney and DeAndre Pringle scored on runs for the Trojans.
“Our kids got themselves into the fourth quarter with a chance to win and it was their attitudes that made the difference,” Cross coach Shaun Wright said. “It will be the difference in our approach for the remainder of the season.”
Cross was slated to play at Whale Branch on Aug. 20 (after press time).
Timberland has been off since edging Stratford 21-14 in its season opener on Aug. 23.
The Wolves made a statement while beating the 5A Knights.
“Our kids just willed themselves to it,” THS coach Art Craig said. “It was a culmination of the work this group has put in since the spring. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do. They committed themselves to the weight room over the summer. We haven’t had a starter miss a practice.”
Wolves running back Matt Williamson had 104 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 42 yards. On the other side, Williamson made 12 stops.
Jaleen Richardson scored on an 83-yard punt return and scooped up a fumble.
“When you have a group of kids that believe in each other and the program that makes you tough to beat,” Wright said of the Wolves. “Art and I know each other so well. It puts us at a disadvantage a little bit because of the lack of numbers. What I do like about playing Timberland is it always shows our kids the mentality and work needed to win on the big stage. Art has evolved his offense and they make more plays in space as opposed to what they are usually known for. We have so much respect for him and his teams, it will be a challenge but one our team needs.”
In other Week 2 games, St. John’s Christian hosts King Academy and Berkeley hosts West Ashley.
The Stags defeated West Ashley 46-7 last year to improve to 5-0 all-time against Wildcats. Berkeley began the season with a 56-12 win over Stall and played at Ashley Ridge on Aug. 30 (after press time). Quarterback Trey Minor threw four touchdown passes for Berkeley against Stall.
St. John’s Christian has beaten King each of the last two meetings, including 44-0 last year. The Cavaliers also won 68-28 in 2012.
SJCA hosted Wardlaw on Aug. 30 (after press time).