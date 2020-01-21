The Timberland High School wrestling team hosted a duals tournament on Jan. 18 and placed fourth.
The Wolves knocked off Stall (48-32), Hanahan (48-24) and Lake City (46-15) in pool play before falling to Ashley Ridge (45-34).
The Wolves then lost to Lexington, 50-28, in the third-place match. May River won the team title by beating Ashley Ridge.
Against Lexington, Timberland’s Logan Kinard (126), Ethan Dawson (132), Roman Wadford (145), Dominick Milligan (170) and Camren Hawkins (220) won their bouts.
Kinard, Dawson, Wadford and Milligan all went 5-0 for Timberland. Hunter Elswick (182) had a 4-1 mark.
It was great competition to get the Wolves ready for the postseason. They've wrestled for the Lower State title two times in three years.
“Overall I was happy with our team's performance,” Timberland coach Ryan Rhoades said. “Like many other schools, we are giving up weight classes and yesterday we gave up three. Our core group of experienced wrestlers did well to help the team. Our rookies are getting more experienced. Some of our rookie starters are still putting themselves in bad positions and going to their backs too often. They'll need to wrestle tough and not beat themselves if we are going to make a run this year in team playoffs.”
Timberland’s top wrestlers this season are Kinard (37-2), Wadford (37-3), Elswick (31-5), Dawson (31-8) and Milligan (26-9).
The Wolves compete in the region championship Jan. 24 and travel to defending champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Jan. 29.
The playoffs begin on Feb. 8 and individual Lower State championships are Feb. 21-22 at Timberland.