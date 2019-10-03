A new year will bring more than just resolutions and fresh starts in a few months.
A 12-team boys basketball showcase, hosted by Hanahan and Goose Creek high schools, will entertain hoops fans for the first time. The inaugural Tint Farm Tip-Off Showcase is set for Jan. 3-4, on the heels of the annual Rotary Roundball Classic Dec. 27, 28, 30 at the North Charleston Athletic Center.
“It feels good to be able to put on an event with the school I’m currently at alongside the school I went to and coached at,” Hanahan boys basketball coach Pieter Smits said. “It’s good to be able to build more Lowcountry pride in basketball. We’d like to be able to eventually build it into a bigger event.”
Initially, Smits was trying to put something smaller together for Hanahan. The showcase received a boost when Goose Creek High School boys basketball coach Blake Hall wanted to open the Gators’ doors too.
The field went from six or eight to 12 teams.
Out-of-area squads Airport, Brookland-Cayce, Carvers Bay, Chapin and Chapman will join the two host teams, Bishop England, Cathedral, Cross, Pinewood Prep and Timberland in the showcase. Each team will play one game on Friday and another on Saturday.
“For most everybody, they’ll be going into their region play the following week so we felt like it was a great time to get in some good games before that starts to help get them ready,” Smith said. “We’re happy with who we have coming in. There are a lot of competitive teams in the showcase. We’ve got some coaches who have won state championships and been in important games. We’ve got some teams with rich traditions.”
Timberland will play Airport and Chapman. Cross is set to take on Hanahan and Pinewood Prep.
For 2021, the plan is to expand to 16 teams and have four games at each site.
Tint Farm Tip-Off Showcase Schedule
Jan. 3
Goose Creek Site
3 p.m. – Chapin vs. Bishop England
4:30 p.m. – Chapman vs. Pinewood
6 p.m. – Brookland-Cayce vs. Goose Creek
Hanahan Site
3 p.m. – Carvers Bay vs. Cathedral
4:30 p.m. – Airport vs. Timberland
6 p.m. – Cross vs. Hanahan
Jan. 4
Goose Creek Site
1 p.m. – Bishop England vs. Carvers Bay
2:30 p.m. – Pinewood vs. Cross
4 p.m. – Goose Creek vs. Airport
Hanahan Site
1 p.m. – Cathedral vs. Chapin
2:30 p.m. – Timberland vs. Chapman
4 p.m. – Hanahan vs. Brookland-Cayce