The Timberland High School girls basketball team broke through to win a region game on Jan. 28.
The Lady Wolves knocked off Oceanside Collegiate 38-27, using a strong start and finish to win in region play for the first time.
Timberland jumped out to a 13-4 lead after a period and outscored Oceanside 16-9 in the last quarter.
Junior Camryn Salters had a game-high 15 points and junior Armoni Green chipped in 10 points to go along with team highs in rebounds (11) and steals (6). Eighth grader Dasani Kinlaw added six points for the Lady Wolves.
Timberland travels to Burke on Feb. 7 and ends the regular season at home against Philip Simmons on Feb. 11.
The Timberland boys defeated Oceanside, winning 56-42. It was also the first region victory for the Wolves. Lyric Evans and Omari Jenkins led Timberland with 14 points each.
Both squads lost at home against North Charleston on Jan. 31.
Jaleen Richardson paced the Timberland boys with 11 points in the 58-44 loss while Evans and Keshaun Rivers reached double figures with 10 points apiece. Winston Williams scored six points.
Jenkins and Rivers grabbed five rebounds each.
North Charleston won the girls game, 64-31.