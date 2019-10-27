Timberland High School caps its Region 6-AA football slate with a home clash against North Charleston High School Friday in St. Stephen.
Timberland (5-2, 2-1 region) has won six straight in the series, including a 47-0 win in North Charleston last season.
The Cougars are 2-6 overall and 0-3 against region foes. They’ve lost six straight since starting off 2-0. They’re coming off a 30-26 loss to Burke High School, which Timberland crushed 42-0 in a running-clock situation in the second half Oct. 18.
The Wolves are also coming off a loss, their first against a region foe since 2011. No. 4 Oceanside Collegiate handed No. 6 Timberland a 49-40 defeat in Mount Pleasant Friday.
"We've got some unbelievable players and they do, too,” Timberland coach Art Craig said. “We ran out of time... Hat's off to them. Like I told our kids, they whooped our fannies fair and square. It was a good old-fashioned game. That's the way it goes some times. We're going to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do."
The Wolves led 20-14 in the final minute of the first half but the Landsharks got a long touchdown pass to go up 21-20 at the break. Oceanside scored a pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the third quarter to go up 35-20 and Timberland never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Wolves quarterback James Alston was 19 of 27 for 277 yards and a touchdown pass to Eldon Samuel-Wells, who made nine grabs for 99 yards to lead in receiving.
Matt Williamson rushed for 119 yards on 20 carries to power Timberland on the ground.
Jamari Nelson added 86 yards and a score, while Jaleen Richardson and Alston contributed 47 and 46 yards respectively. Richardson scored once and Alston twice.
Timberland’s other touchdown was scored on the ground by Emmanuel Moultrie.
Richardson (49), Nelson (47), Ricardo Jenkins (40) and Jamal Williams (35) all had at least 35 yards receiving.
On defense, Williamson made 12 total tackles while Omari Jenkins (11) and Moultrie (10) added double-digits stops for the Wolves.
They begin the Class 2A playoffs at home Nov. 8.