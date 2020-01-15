The Berkeley High School wrestling team dropped its opening Region 7-AAAAA match on Jan. 9 against Wando High School and traveled to Goose Creek High School on Jan. 14 for a crucial clash.
It was almost a must-win situation for the Stags. A strong finish lifted them past the Gators.
Berkeley won six of the final seven bouts to pull away from the home team, 48-27. The Stags trailed 21-15 after seven matches.
“It was competitive,” Berkeley coach Greg Hutchison said. “It was a lot closer than the score. A lot of those matches could have gone one way or the other, even in the earlier matches. The team score looks a lot better for us than it actually was. A lot of the matches went back and forth.”
The Stags host James Island on Jan. 20 (after press time) and travel to Stratford on Jan. 23.
“Next week is a big week,” Hutchinson said. “If we wrestle well, we’re in the playoffs.”
Against Goose Creek, the match begin at 106 pounds and the Stags fell behind 12-0 after two bouts.
Hailey Stroble got the Stags on the board with a pin in the third period at 120 pounds and Goose Creek didn’t have a wrestler at 126 pounds, making it 12-12.
Omar Shaeed briefly gave the Stags a 15-12 advantage by winning a close decision in the 132-pound match but Goose Creek answered with back-to-back victories to go up 21-15 at the halfway point.
Gavin Canady sparked the comeback with a speedy win by fall in the first period of the 152-pound match.
Teammate Luke Gadsden won a decision at 160 pounds and Goose Creek gave up the 170-pound weight class as the Stags went up 30-21.
Pins by Tommy Greene and Adam Vinson at 182 and 195 pounds mathematically locked in the Stags’ victory.
Jaquez Coaxum put the finishing touches on it for the Stags with win by fall at heavyweight.
Wando 50,
Stratford 25
The Stratford High School wrestling team was doubled up by visiting Wando High School on Jan. 15 in its second Region 7-AAAAA clash.
The Warriors handed the home team a 50-25 defeat, improving to 2-0 against region foes while Stratford dropped to 1-1.
Winners for Stratford were Cody Kling (113, fall), Jose De La Cruz (120, forfeit), Leonard McNabb (126, fall), Lance Elrod (132, 15-8 dec) and Preston Soriano (145, 12-4 major).
“We gave up too many pins and need to have more heart and discipline,” Stratford coach Nick Young said. “We also need to stay in good positions or work to better positions when in a bad position. There’s still room to get better for everyone though. Wando was a tough opponent and wrestled well.”
Cane Bay 56,
James Island 13
Cane Bay High School’s wrestlers made it look easy in their second Region 7-AAAAA match on Jan. 15, improving to 2-0 in the region with a 56-13 victory over visiting James Island.
The Cobras host Stratford (1-1 region) on Jan. 21 (after press time) and travel to Wando on Jan. 23. They finish the region slate in Moncks Corner against Berkeley on Jan. 29.
Cane Bay won 11 of 14 bout against the Trojans, seven by way of fall.
Winners were Raleigh D’Antico (113, fall), Jacob Simmons (120, tech fall), Logan Kira (120, 7-5 dec), Thomas Lee (132, fall), Jalyn McKeen (145, 6-5 dec), Latherial Calbert (152, 8-7 dec), Carson Lucero (170, fall), Tristan Rivera (182, fall), Kilam Reed (195, fall), Taylor Rivera (220, fall) and George Cabrera (285, fall).