A Berkeley High School baseball standout will continue his playing career in the Lowcountry after graduation.
Senior pitcher/infielder Jeffrey Zeigler signed with The Citadel on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period Nov. 13. Stags longtime coach Landy Cox believes the Bulldogs are getting a steal in the two-way player from Moncks Corner.
“Everything he’s done, people have questioned him but he’s a winner,” Cox said. “He just wins.”
Last spring and summer were magical for Zeigler. From the bump, he posted a sparkling 8-0 record with a 0.85 earned-run average to power the Stags to a region crown. At the dish, he batted .338 with 21 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Zeigler, who also plays third base and first base, earned all-state honors and was chosen the Region 7-AAAAA Player of the Year. He also won the HIT Tournament home run derby with 37 blasts in April.
Over the summer, Zeigler was a member of the North Charleston Dixie Majors squad that won a World Series title.
“He’s really picked it up,” Cox said. “He’s taken things to another level. I expect him to throw harder. He has better stuff. He’s a lot stronger than he was.”
Cox is not worried about Zeigler getting caught up in trying to better last season’s numbers, though. That would be tough to duplicate.
“He plays all the time,” Cox said. “He’s never tried to do too much. He just does what he does. He’s not somebody to run around talking about what he did last year.”