Frances Hester and Faith Williams carded 46s and the Berkeley High School girls golf team earned a 26-shot victory on its home course against Cane Bay High School on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The Stags, who finished with a 187, also counted Mittie Borden’s 47 and Jordan Ray’s 48.
Cane Bay shot 213, led by 45s from Karaline Stenzel and Nthanze Njonjo.
Berkeley then edged Ashley Ridge by two shots on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Hester led the Lady Stags with a 43, followed by Borden at 44 and Williams at 49. Ray and Logan Guerry carded 51s.
Payton Harbert shot a 40 for Ashley Ridge.
Berkeley hosts Stratford on Wednesday, Oct. 9.