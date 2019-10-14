Berkeley High School’s football team had not tasted the acidity of defeat in a region contest since 2015 before falling at Goose Creek High School, 35-27, in a Region 7-AAAAA showdown on Friday.
They no longer control their own destiny in the region race and a streak of three straight region crowns is in danger of ending.
The Stags (4-2, 1-1) aim to bounce back against James Island on Friday in Moncks Corner. The Trojans (2-4, 0-2) are coming off a last-second loss at Cane Bay, 27-24.
Berkeley won last season’s meeting, 48-21, at James Island.
The Trojans have a potent passing attack. Senior quarterback Gunnar Nistad was 28 of 40 for 380 yards and three scores in the Cane Bay loss.
Senior receiver Kavone Coker hauled in 11 passes for 180 yards.
On the season, Nistad is 108 for 196 for 1,566 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also thrown four interceptions.
Coker leads the receiving corps with 37 grabs for 590 yards.
Defensively, James Island surrenders 25.3 points a game.
The squads have two common opponents so far. James Island edged Stall, 22-19, and lost to Ashley Ridge, 35-7.
Berkeley crushed both, 56-12 and 40-0.
After James Island, the Stags travel to Stratford High School Oct. 25.
In the showdown at John Fulmer Field Friday, the Gators built a 21-0 lead in the third quarter and were able to hold on against the surging Stags.
Berkeley quarterback Willie Chisolm passed for 286 yards and four scores in the game and got the Stags on the board with a touchdown strike to Solomon Butler in the last minute of the third quarter.
Goose Creek went up 28-7 moments later on Emmanuel Mukuamu’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Damon Mouzon but the Stags didn’t’ go away.
Chisolm connected with Butler from 20 yards out to cut the Stags deficit in half and Butler hauled in a third touchdown pass to make it 28-20 with 6:15 left.
Berkeley tried an onside kick but Goose Creek recovered and pushed the lead back to two possessions, 35-20, on Mukuamu’s 7-yard run.
Again the Stags responded. Chisolm threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jakhi Willis with 1:17 remaining. The extra point was good.
The Gators jumped on the onside kick, though, to secure their fourth win of the season.
Mukuamu passed for 258 yards and rushed for 118 more to lead the Gators. Mouzon caught 10 passes for 140 yards.
Goose Creek is 2-0 in the region and travels to Wando Friday.