Berkeley High School’s girls golf team punched its ticket to the Class 5A Lower State tournament.
On Oct. 14, the Stags finished third in the Region 7-AAAAA tournament with a 393 at Dunes West in Mount Pleasant.
Wando was first with a 330, followed by Stratford at 371. Cane Bay High School was fourth at 450.
Frances Hester carded a 94 to lead Berkeley and earned all-region honors. The Lady Stags also counted a 97 from Faith Williams, 98 by Jordan Ray and 104 from Mittie Borden.
Lower State is set for Oct. 21 at Traces Golf Club in Florence (after press time).
Wando’s Regan Clifford was the region champion with a 77.
Karaline Stenzel and Nthanze Njonjo had 108s to lead Cane Bay.
The top eight teams from lower state and top four individuals from non-qualifying teams will qualify for the state tournament.
State is set for Mid-Carolina Country Club Oct. 28-29 in Prosperity.
Tennis
Lady Stags drop Stratford
Berkeley High School swept all five singles matches to defeat Stratford High School, 5-1, on its senior night Oct. 14 in Moncks Corner.
Shelby McCutchen (0, 1), Rachael Gianelli (2, 0), Kennedy Yonce (0, 1), Katherine Jones (2, 3) and Maddie Burges (3, 5) won for Berkeley.
Stratford’s win came at No. 2 doubles. Sydney Blass and Amanda Mills won a third-set tiebreaker in the first set and then coasted in the second set.